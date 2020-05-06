28,410 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 192,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after buying an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Prologis by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 219,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

