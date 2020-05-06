364 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.96. 1,074,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

