371 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 858,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,693. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

