3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.58.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

