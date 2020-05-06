41,487 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

