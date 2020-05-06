4,485 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. 17,037,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

