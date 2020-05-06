600 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 2,545,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

