730 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

