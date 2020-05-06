AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.87% of AbbVie worth $7,724,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. 17,037,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

