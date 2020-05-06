Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 43 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 190,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.98. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 83.17 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83.

Get Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.