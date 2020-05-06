Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 43 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 190,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.98. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 83.17 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile
