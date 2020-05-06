Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.11% of Accenture worth $7,375,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

