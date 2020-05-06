ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 19th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 801,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $644.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.