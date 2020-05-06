ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 19th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.
ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 801,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $644.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
