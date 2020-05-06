ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.05-0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Earnings History for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit