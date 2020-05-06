ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05-0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.