Acima Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 13,380,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.