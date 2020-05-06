Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 474 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

NYSE:D traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 5,276,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,732. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

