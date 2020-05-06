Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,604 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.52. 2,306,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

