Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Aecom were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Aecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,450,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,832. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

