AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of AEGON stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AEGON by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 692,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AEGON by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

