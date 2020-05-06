Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 5,586,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,908. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

