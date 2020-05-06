AidCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $689.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. AidCoin has a market cap of $396,776.49 and $689.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.02250291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00182054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

