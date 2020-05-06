Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading 10% Higher on Strong Earnings

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $21.48, 1,128,895 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 575,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,850 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

