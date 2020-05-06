Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

AKCA stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 279,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.33. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

