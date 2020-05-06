Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 2,844,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,963. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.