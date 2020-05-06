Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.38.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.