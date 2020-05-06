Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALG. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,431. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alamo Group by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Alamo Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.