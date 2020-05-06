Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 20,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,946,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

