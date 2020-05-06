Alley Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alley Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after acquiring an additional 285,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. 1,162,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,637. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

