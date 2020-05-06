AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

AWF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,206. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles acquired 7,876 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

