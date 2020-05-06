AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,538. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

