Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 13,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,719. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

