Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

NCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,913. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.