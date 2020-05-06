Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ACV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. 6,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,314. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Dividend History for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

