alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “alpha-En Corporation is a technology company. It focused on the processing of lithium metal for batteries and other fields. alpha-En Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get alpha-En alerts:

alpha-En stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841. alpha-En has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on alpha-En (ALPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.