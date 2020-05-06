Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Ameresco updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $765.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

