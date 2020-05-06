American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,317 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 785,888 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

