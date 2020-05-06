American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,446,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,648. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

