American Financial Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 34,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 6,539,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,383,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

