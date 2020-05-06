American Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,751 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,247. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

