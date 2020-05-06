American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,196,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,294,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

