American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,778 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 36,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 827.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 30,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 56,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,583,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

