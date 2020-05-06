American Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,155.6% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Boeing stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,529,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,882,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.48. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

