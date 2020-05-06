American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.23. 1,889,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.