American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 7,814,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,197. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

