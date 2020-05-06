American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $240.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,132. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.