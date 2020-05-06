Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hexcel (HXL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) recently:

4/27/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Hexcel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Hexcel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2020 – Hexcel had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp. expects continued expansion of free cash flow generation, providing a total of $1.8 billion between 2019 and 2023, which will be available for continued investment in organic growth, strategic acquisitions and to return to its shareholders. For the three-year period 2019 to 2021, the company expects total sales to witness a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-9%. A double-digit demand growth for its wind energy products are also expected to boost the top line. However, the grounding of 737 Max jets last March and the consequent uncertainty surrounding this program has forced Hexcel Corp. to keep its financial guidance in a conservative range. The company projects sales to be flat to up low-single digit and EPS growth of low-to-mid single digit in 2020. Its shares have also underperformed its industry in the past year.”

4/7/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $80.00 to $35.00.

4/6/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

