Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $320.48

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.92. 2,460,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $301.53. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

