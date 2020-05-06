Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $76.39

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,161. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 14,889,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659,709. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.