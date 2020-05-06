Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endo International (ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/3/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 4/28/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/24/2020 – Endo International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Endo International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/17/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/7/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of ENDP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 3,981,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,779. The company has a market cap of $992.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International PLC has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
