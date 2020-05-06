Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 570,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,178. Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $526.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

