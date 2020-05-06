Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $544.69 million, a PE ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 1.43. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

